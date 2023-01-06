Unruly passengers beware! DGCA hands out advisory to all airlines on handling rogues on flights | Representative pic/ Pixabay

In the light of recent rise in incidents of unruly passengers creating ruckus on flights either engaging with co-passengers or the airline staff, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to Head of Operations of all Scheduled Airlines.

In the advisory the DGCA has listed existing rules and regulations in regards to handling these unruly passengers on board and the respective responsibilities of the airline staff.

