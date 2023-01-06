Unruly passengers beware! DGCA hands out advisory to all airlines on handling rogues on flights

In the light of recent rise in incidents of unruly passengers creating ruckus on flights either engaging with co-passengers or the airline staff, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to Head of Operations of all Scheduled Airlines.
In the advisory the DGCA has listed existing rules and regulations in regards to handling these unruly passengers on board and the respective responsibilities of the airline staff.
Read Also
'Examining the report,' says DGCA after Air India submits response on incident of a man urinating on...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)