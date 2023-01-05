Drunk man urinated on female flyer's blanket on Paris-Delhi Air India flight, 10 days after Nov 26 incident

Yet another incident of a drunk male passenger peeing mid-air on a female flyer on an Air India flight has come to light, similar to the one currently doing the rounds in the country.

The said incident happened on December 6 when a man "under the influence of alcohol" urinated on a female passenger's blanket on a Paris-Delhi flight but he was let off after he gave a written apology to the officials.

The plane's pilot reported the incident to the Air Traffic Control at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after which he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

But he was "allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a "written apology", an Air India official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they said.

Male Flyer Pees on Woman on New York-Delhi Flight

The Deceember 6 incident took place just over a week after the November 26 episode where a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

A case has been registered in Delhi against the Mumbai-based businessman identified as Shekhar Mishra, and the aggrieved passenger has been refunded the fare for the sector she was travelling on (New York-Delhi-Bengaluru).

Aviation regulator DGCA received a response from Air India on the incident on Wednesday. DGCA says Air India's handling of urination incident "appears to be unprofessional" and led to systemic failure.