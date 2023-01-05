Who is the man booked for urinating on co-passenger on Delhi-bound Air India flight? Details here | Representative pic

The Delhi Police have booked a Mumbai-based businessman for allegedly urinating on a female septuagenarian co-passenger on board a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

According to a report in Times of India, the police is currently carrying out taids to arrest him. The businessman was identified as Shekhar Mishra. He reportedly is in his fifties. Mishra has been booked under Sections of IPC for ourtraging modesty, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in public place and Aircraft Rules.

"The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," Delhi Police said in their statement.

FIR registered after incident by Delhi Police

The Delhi police registered an FIR after the incident was initially reported to them by the airline on December 28.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "FIR being registered after an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26. Matter was reported to Air India by female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28."

What transpired on the flight?

The female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi and was seated in business class when Mishra in an inebriated state urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat and bad all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal but to her dismay, the crew offered her set of pyajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Woman made to sit on narrow cabin crew seat for hours

She was then seated on a narrow cabin crew seat for hours despite having vacant seats in business class, the passenger said.

The unruly passenger was let off after the flight.