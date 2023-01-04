Inebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to Delhi

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on November 26, 2022. Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
