e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaInebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to Delhi

Inebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to Delhi

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on November 26, 2022. Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Inebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to...

Inebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to...

Tripura: Mob sets former CM Biplab Deb's ancestral house on fire, attacks priest, vehicles...

Tripura: Mob sets former CM Biplab Deb's ancestral house on fire, attacks priest, vehicles...

Bengaluru: Woman alleges she was forced to strip at airport during security check

Bengaluru: Woman alleges she was forced to strip at airport during security check

VIDEO: Illegal hotel of BJP leader accused of murder razed in MP; 60 dynamite bombs turn structure...

VIDEO: Illegal hotel of BJP leader accused of murder razed in MP; 60 dynamite bombs turn structure...

BJP leaders, Governor stalling new reservation bill: CM Baghel

BJP leaders, Governor stalling new reservation bill: CM Baghel