Inebriated man urinates on woman co-passenger in business class of Air India flight from JFK (US) to Delhi

Photo: Representative Image

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on November 26, 2022. Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI pic.twitter.com/XE55X6ao0b — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.