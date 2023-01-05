'2 Air Indias': Comic Kunal Kamra's jibe at airline after it suspends passenger, who urinated on woman in flight, for only 30 days

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra, taking a swipe at Air India, posted on Twitter a comparison of the punishment given to him after clashing with TV anchor Arnab Goswami, and to a man who urinated on a woman in an Air India flight.

Kamra, tweeting two screenshots- one of the Air India's tweet suspending him indefinitely from traveling and the other of a news report saying the passenger who urinated on woman has been suspended for 30 days- wrote in caption: "Two Air Indias".

In a tweet on January 28, 2020, suspending Kamra for his argument with Arnab Goswami in an IndiGo flight, Air India had written: "In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice."

Kamra, who had indulged in a verbal argument with Goswami, faced suspension from several airlines for his behaviour. Kamra said he was suspended for 6 months initially, but the suspension was later reduced to 3 months.