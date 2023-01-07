Air India Urination Case: Delhi cops arrest accused Shankar Mishra near Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

The Delhi police have arrested accused Shankar Mishra on Saturday from Bengaluru. Mishra allegedly urinated on his co-passenger on New York to Delhi flight in an inebriated state on November 26.

He was sacked by the multinational company Wells Fargo where he worked as a Vice President for India chapter. In its statement sacking Mishra, the company said it "holds employees to the highest standards, fully co-operating with authorities".

Shankar Mishra absconding, gave fake address for ticket booking

Mishra was booked by Delhi police on Wednesday but he was absconding.

On Thursday, Delhi police team's visit to Mumbai for nabbing Mishra went in vain. The police on Thursday realised that the man had falsified his address while booking the flight tickets.

According to certain media reports, accused Shankar Mishra, had shared the address to his relative's apartment that he has rented out. The report stated that Mishra's relative, who resides in Ahmedabad, informed the police that the accused lives in Lucknow.

What is this Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra in an inebriated state urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat and bad all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal but to her dismay, the crew offered her set of pyajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.