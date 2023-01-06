Air India Urination Case: Wells Fargo sacks accused Shankar Mishra, says 'fully co-operating with authorities'

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

In a major development, Shankar Mishra, the man who hit headlines for allegedly urinating on woman passenger on an Air India flight, has been sacked by the multinational company Wells Fargo.

Mishra was the VP of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company,

In its statement sacking Mishra, Wells Fargo said it "holds employees to the highest standards, fully co-operating with authorities".

Shankar Mishra absconding, gave fake address for ticket booking

Mishra is yet to be apprehended and is reportedly absconding.

On Thursday, Delhi police team's visit to Mumbai for nabbing Mishra went in vain. The police on Thursday realised that the man had falsified his address while booking the flight tickets.

According to certain media reports, accused Shankar Mishra, had shared the address to his relative's apartment that he has rented out. The report stated that Mishra's relative, who resides in Ahmedabad, informed the police that the accused lives in Lucknow.

Read Also Man who urinated on co-passenger on Air India flight booked tickets with fake address

What is this Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra in an inebriated state urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat and bad all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal but to her dismay, the crew offered her set of pyajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.