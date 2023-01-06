Man who urinated on co-passenger on Air India flight booked tickets with fake address

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

Delhi police team's visit to Mumbai for nabbing businessman for urinating on woman co-passenger in an inebriated state went in vain. The police on Thursday realised that the man had falsified his address while booking the flight tickets.

According to a report in Midday, accused Shankar Mishra, had reportedly shared the address to his relative's apartment that he has rented out. The report stated that Mishra's relative, who resides in Ahmedabad, told the police that the accused lives in Lucknow.

The report quoted the relative saying that they had not been in touch with the accused for many years and that he used to live in Mira Road ages ago but moved for business. They further added that they did not know details except that he lives in Lucknow.

The relative lamented that the ordeal has been inconviniecing them and their tenants.

What happened?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra in an inebriated state urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat and bad all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal but to her dismay, the crew offered her set of pyajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

Shankar Mishra, Vice President at Wells Fargo was booked by the Delhi Police for urinating on his co-passenger in an inebriated state. He was initially thought to be a businessman from Mumbai however Twitter users later claimed he was Shankar Mishra.

Another user said, "He’s on LinkedIn and recently renamed his profile as ‘Suraj M.’ Profile recommendations still refer to him as Shankar.. On a side note, the banking sector’s VP position is low-profile nowadays."

Mishra has been booked under Sections of IPC for ourtraging modesty, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in public place and Aircraft Rules.

Delhi Police filed FIR, LOC issued

The Delhi police registered a case on Wednesday and after getting information from the airline, a team was despatched to Sundar Sagar Society in Mira Road East. After learning from the owner of the flat that the accused lives in Lucknow, a team of cops has headed there to nab him.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a Lookout circular notice to nab the accused who has been absconding since the incident came to fore.