Mumbai: Delhi Police team reaches city to nab Shankar Mishra, accused of peeing on female passenger on flight

Delhi: In a recent development that has come up in the case where a man peed on female passenger, a team of Delhi police reached Mumbai on Friday to meet a relative of accused Shankar Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused.

Passenger urinating case in Air India New York-Delhi flight | A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai to meet a relative of accused S Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) on Friday against the accused, Shankar Mishra who has been absconding since the investigation has started.

Passenger urinating case in Air India New York-Delhi flight: Look Out Circular (LoC) issued against the accused. Only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today. — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The police statement also said that only four of the flight crew members have joined the police investigation yet. However, other crew members are to join the investigation on Friday.

Details on the incident

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on November 26, 2022. Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from New York to Delhi.

Air India issued statement after incident

Air India issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the incident strongly. The airline has also imposed a ban on the man who peed on her fellow female passenger on flight. The internal committe has been handed over the case for investigation and the airline assured strict actions against the ones found at fault.

Air India in their statement said, "Air India has taken a very serious note of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged in this case and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities to ensure that justice is delivered to the aggrieved passenger."

Further adding, "As a first step, Air India has already reported the matter to the Internal Committee in accordance with DGCA CAR – for declaring the pax unruly. Meanwhile, the passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines."

"We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” said the statement.

FIR registered after incident by Delhi Police

A first information report (FIR) was registered by Delhi Police after the incident was reported and a complaint was given to police on behalf of the airline on December 28. Further investigation updates are underway.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "FIR being registered after an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26. Matter was reported to Air India by female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28."

