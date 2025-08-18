Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

By: Sunanda Singh | August 18, 2025
Subhash Chandra Bose was a prominent nationalist leader and an exceptional freedom fighter who advocated for complete and unconditional independence for India.
He died on August 18, 1945. His alleged death in a plane crash remains one of India’s greatest mysteries, with many believing he survived and lived in secrecy.
Subhas Chandra Bose was elected as the President of the All India National Congress two times.
Netaji was heavily inspired by Swami Vivekananda and his ideals. He believed in religion and followed the teachings of Hinduism.
He established his own political party called the 'All India Forward Bloc' to advance his vision. Netaji established the Indian National Army (INA) with support from the Japanese during World War II. The INA was commonly known as the Azad Hind Fauj, which means to "Free India Army."
He differed with Mahatma Gandhi on the path of freedom struggle, leading to his resignation from Congress presidency in 1939
Few know that Netaji served as the Mayor of Calcutta in 1930, long before India’s independence.
