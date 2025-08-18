Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor Named NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate | FPJ

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday, August 17, declared Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the upcoming Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

The decision was taken at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders. BJP president JP Nadda later announced the choice, calling it a "unanimous decision" after consultations with alliance partners.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is a veteran leader of the BJP with a career spanning over four decades. He was sworn in as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024, after having served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. During this period, he also briefly held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024, according to official records.

Radhakrishnan began his political journey in the 1970s as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and served on the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. He went on to become the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu from 2004 to 2007, playing a significant role in strengthening the party’s organisational base in the state. He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, making him one of the few BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu to secure parliamentary victories.

The Maharashtra Governor belongs to the Gounder community, a prominent OBC group in Tamil Nadu, and has been recognised within the party as an important representative of backward class leadership.

Beyond politics, Radhakrishnan has a varied personal profile. A graduate in Business Administration, he was a college-level champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. His official biography also notes his interest in cricket and volleyball.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the NDA’s announcement on social media, said Radhakrishnan “has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect.” The Prime Minister further spoke about his extensive grassroots work in Tamil Nadu and welcomed his nomination as the alliance’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified that nominations for the Vice Presidential election will close on August 21, with scrutiny on August 22 and withdrawals permitted until August 25. Polling and counting will take place on September 9.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.”

With Radhakrishnan’s name finalised by the NDA, attention will now turn to whether the opposition fields a candidate against him or allows a consensus election for the constitutional post.