 RSS At 100: Sangh Clarifies No Retirement Age Amid 75-Year-Old Debate, Say Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS At 100: Sangh Clarifies No Retirement Age Amid 75-Year-Old Debate, Say Sources

RSS At 100: Sangh Clarifies No Retirement Age Amid 75-Year-Old Debate, Say Sources

According to senior RSS sources, the Sangh “does not have any constitution which says one has to retire by 75,” adding that “every organisation should function on its own terms”.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
RSS |

New Delhi: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, the organisation is expanding its footprint while also subtly countering political chatter around the “75-year retirement age” debate, a topic gaining momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching the same milestone this year.

According to senior RSS sources, the Sangh “does not have any constitution which says one has to retire by 75,” adding that “every organisation should function on its own terms”.

The remark comes weeks after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said leaders should know when to step aside -- comments that the Opposition has repeatedly cited to target PM Modi.

On its organisational strength, sources said the RSS is targeting “one lakh shakhas by October” nationwide, including “2,018 shakhas in Bengal”.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory
Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory
Read Also
'I Don’t Track My Wife Every Minute…': Ajit Pawar After Sunetra Pawar Attends Kangana...
article-image

They said that West Bengal remains a priority state but also a “challenge” due to the recurring political violence there. “Political violence happens due to patronage. Why violence happens in Bengal, people should think,” a senior functionary noted, while accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of not granting permission for Bhagwat’s public programmes.

“We had to approach the court to get approval for his sabha,” they said.

The Sangh also sought to draw attention to what it called “a Rajdharma deficit in Bengal”, stressing that “the Central and state governments are not enemies, but people’s right to live freely must be ensured”.

Sources further flagged issues of national interest -- calling for a “population policy for all Indians” rather than just population control, seeking an amendment to Article 30 on minority institutions, and advocating that while “link language can be one, national languages can be many”.

Read Also
RSS Push Behind C P Radhakrishnan As NDA Vice President Nominee
article-image

On foreign relations, RSS insiders reiterated: “The Sangh never says India should be enemies with China always. We must have relations with all, but a nation’s supremacy is paramount.”

Regarding the political situation in Bangladesh and reported incidents of attacks against Hindus, a senior RSS source said: “Non-Hindus should not be tortured, and Hindus must not be persecuted in Bangladesh.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 New Metro Routes In Kolkata - VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 New Metro Routes In Kolkata - VIDEO

Akasa Air To Begin Daily Mumbai-Kozhikode Flights, Enhancing Regional Connectivity

Akasa Air To Begin Daily Mumbai-Kozhikode Flights, Enhancing Regional Connectivity