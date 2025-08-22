Caught on Camera: Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh

Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh | X/@Katwal_Vinod

Solan: A disturbing video has surfaced from the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The footage shows a cook repeatedly spitting on rotis at a local dhaba before placing them in a tandoor.

The video clearly shows the dhaba cook spitting on the rotis while preparing them, after which they are baked in a tandoor and served to customers. The video shows the young man tossing the rotis, spitting on them and then putting it in the tandoor.

According to News18, the incident took place at Madina Chicken Corner, located on Sai Road near Baddi city. The video has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly recorded by a passerby standing on the other side of the road near the Dhaba. Two youth can be heard speaking in Punjabi in the video.

Hindu Outfit Files Complaint

Shri Ram Sena filed a police complaint regarding this whole matter and the police has registered a case under section 271 and 272 BNS.

Police Action

The police launched an immediate investigation. According to NBT, the dhaba operator and the cook seen in the video are currently being questioned.

Authorities have assured the public that the case will be thoroughly investigated and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the hygiene standards of eateries.