 Caught on Camera: Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught on Camera: Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh

Caught on Camera: Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh

The video clearly shows the dhaba cook spitting on the rotis while preparing them, after which they are baked in a tandoor and served to customers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Man Spitting On Rotis While Cooking At Dhaba In Himachal Pradesh | X/@Katwal_Vinod

Solan: A disturbing video has surfaced from the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The footage shows a cook repeatedly spitting on rotis at a local dhaba before placing them in a tandoor.

The video clearly shows the dhaba cook spitting on the rotis while preparing them, after which they are baked in a tandoor and served to customers. The video shows the young man tossing the rotis, spitting on them and then putting it in the tandoor.

According to News18, the incident took place at Madina Chicken Corner, located on Sai Road near Baddi city. The video has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly recorded by a passerby standing on the other side of the road near the Dhaba. Two youth can be heard speaking in Punjabi in the video.

Hindu Outfit Files Complaint

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory
Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Shri Ram Sena filed a police complaint regarding this whole matter and the police has registered a case under section 271 and 272 BNS.

Police Action

The police launched an immediate investigation. According to NBT, the dhaba operator and the cook seen in the video are currently being questioned.

Authorities have assured the public that the case will be thoroughly investigated and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Group Of Masked Men Storm Into Coaching Centre; Tharsh Teacher With Sticks, Rods In...
article-image

The incident has raised serious concerns about the hygiene standards of eateries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 New Metro Routes In Kolkata - VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 New Metro Routes In Kolkata - VIDEO

Akasa Air To Begin Daily Mumbai-Kozhikode Flights, Enhancing Regional Connectivity

Akasa Air To Begin Daily Mumbai-Kozhikode Flights, Enhancing Regional Connectivity