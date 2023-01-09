'Air India doesn't care for customers': French Passenger narrates harrowing experience with airline |

The series of 'world-class travel experience' continues onboard Air India flights. The latest is a cancelled flight from Paris to New Delhi with the aircraft lacking maintenance and a non-functional lavatory.

French passenger describes harrowing experience

One of the passengers who flew from Paris to Mumbai via New Delhi described the harrowing time he underwent on his social media account.

French national Loic Sanlaville had booked an Air India ticket for January 5 to fly from Paris to New Delhi and a connection from the national capital to Mumbai for January 6.

First cancels flight, then allots aircraft with non-functional lavatory

On his social media account, Mr Loic wrote, "Last Thursday, I find out my flight to Delhi was cancelled while reaching Paris airport. You made everyone wait for 1hr 30 min before finally sending a bus to drive us to a hotel. Finally left the day after in an aircraft without a screen, without reading light, without water in the toilet (when I flushed, the button fell down!!!)."

"Of course, I miss my connection to Bombay and spent a second night in Delhi airport, no food, no bed, no 'good night on your chair'. Ok, I'm slightly overreacting here, I received a mail from Air India after waiting for 6 hours near my boarding gate, and finally, get informed: change of gate, cross the entire airport again (from gate 27 to 52)," reads the post.

Spend night at airport: Passenger tells FPJ

While talking to The Free Press Journal, he said that he had to spend the night at the airport as no alternate arrangements were made and left for Mumbai on January 7.

"Cherry on the cake, the staff in Paris told me to collect my bags directly in Bombay, that was a wrong statement. I reached Bombay without bags. So after 48 hours of travelling (eating the worst food in the history of aeronautics), I spent the day trying to call the baggage department. They promise me that I'll get my bag in the evening. Finally got a call at 11pm to say half of my luggage reached Bombay, I should come to collect it tomorrow," added Mr Loic.

Left without belongings for 24 hours

For 24 hours after landing in Mumbai, he was left without his belongings.

On making them understand his situation, the Air India staff agreed to deliver to him instead of making him visit the airport.

"Air India was a good company, but without the maintenance of the aircraft, without any care for your customers, you quickly become the company to avoid," Mr Loic has come to a conclusion.

The Free Press Journal attempted to get in touch with the Air India spokesperson but didn't receive any response.