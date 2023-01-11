WATCH: Spicejet locks passengers between boarding gate and flight for over an hour, flyers share harrowing details

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Spicejet locks passengers between boarding gate and flight for over an hour, flyers share harrowing details

Spicejet allegedly made passengers wait for over an hour between the boarding gate and the flight to Bengaluru at the Delhi airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Admin
Yet another incident of Indian passengers suffering due to an airlines' mismanagement is going viral on social media.

This time the culprit is Spicejet, which allegedly made passengers wait for over an hour between the boarding gate and the flight to Bengaluru at the Delhi airport.

A travel vlogger named Soumil Agarwal posted details of the incident on his Instagram account.

article-image

The unfortunate incident involved passengers of Delhi-Bengaluru flight SG 8133 on January 10th at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

"I understand that sometime flight gets delayed. But making the passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these 2 ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool.

article-image

"When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing, when senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn’t give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open.

"And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer. Who treats their customers like this?" Agarwal wrote on the post and uploaded a video in which passengers can be seen arguing with the airline officials and security personnel crossing the boarding gate.

Spicejet Joins Unfortunate List

Spicejet joins the bandwagon of a long list of Indian airline companies which are in the news for all the wrong reasons these days.

Air India is the worst-hit after two incidents of passengers peeing inside its flights mid-air went viral after which the aviation regulator DCGA had to step in to take action against the Tata-owned airline.

IndiGo, Go First and Vistara were also in the news for the various different reasons ranging from unhappy passengers, mismanagement, technical glitches in the flight, hoax bomb threats and aircraft leaving behind several flyers behind.

article-image

