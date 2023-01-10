DGCA issues notice to Go First Airways after flight takes off without 55 passengers in Bengaluru

Representative Photo | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent a show-cause notice to Go First after the recent incident of one of its flights leaving behind 55 passengers and taking off from Bengaluru on January 9.

The DGCA notice has given Go First two weeks to reply as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

The DGCA has sought a detailed report from Go First on the matter.

"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Go Air Apologise for Their Mistake

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.

"The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated. All concerned staff off the roaster till the inquiry is going on," a Go First spokesperson said on the matter.

What Happened on January 9?

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.

53 out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, remaining two asked for a refund, which was paid by the airline.