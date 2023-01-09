e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGo First flight takes off for Delhi leaving 50+ passengers from Bengaluru; flyers slam airline on Twitter

Go First flight takes off for Delhi leaving 50+ passengers from Bengaluru; flyers slam airline on Twitter

The aviation industry is in news nowadays for instances of inappropriate conduct on flights and the handling of such instances by airlines.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)
Follow us on

Several passengers took to Twitter and slammed Go First after their flight took off from Bengaluru this morning without over passengers still on the tarmac. 

As per the on Twitter that tagged the airline, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi took off around 6.30 am leaving more than 50 passengers.

One passenger named Shreya Sinha called it a horrifying experience and slammed the airline for its negligence.

"Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!" reads Shreya's tweet.

Read Also
Two incidents occurred on the day of 'pee-gate': Another show-cause notice to Air India by DGCA
article-image
Read Also
Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India
article-image

Another flyer named Satish Kumar, shared a screenshot of the ticket and wrote, "Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia  @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks."

Read Also
Air India Urination Case: 'Our response should have been much swifter,' Tata Sons Chairman issues...
article-image

The aviation industry is in news nowadays for instances of inappropriate conduct on flights and the handling of such instances by airlines. 

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.

In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of the fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory, according to DGCA.

Both incidents happened on the Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022.

Read Also
Air India Urination Case: 'Shankar Mishra had 4 drinks & asked me same questions multiple times,'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Go First flight takes off for Delhi leaving 50+ passengers from Bengaluru; flyers slam airline on...

Go First flight takes off for Delhi leaving 50+ passengers from Bengaluru; flyers slam airline on...

PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

Two incidents occurred on the day of 'pee-gate': Another show-cause notice to Air India by DGCA

Two incidents occurred on the day of 'pee-gate': Another show-cause notice to Air India by DGCA

Delhi LG: Inmates of Delhi prisons to get hot water, prisoners above 65 to be given mattresses

Delhi LG: Inmates of Delhi prisons to get hot water, prisoners above 65 to be given mattresses

Siddaramaiah says book on him is 'totally defamatory', accuses BJP of plotting to humiliate him...

Siddaramaiah says book on him is 'totally defamatory', accuses BJP of plotting to humiliate him...