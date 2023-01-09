Go First flight takes off for Delhi leaving 50+ passengers from Bengaluru; flyers slam airline on Twitter

Representative Photo | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

Several passengers took to Twitter and slammed Go First after their flight took off from Bengaluru this morning without over passengers still on the tarmac.

As per the on Twitter that tagged the airline, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi took off around 6.30 am leaving more than 50 passengers.

One passenger named Shreya Sinha called it a horrifying experience and slammed the airline for its negligence.

"Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!" reads Shreya's tweet.

Another flyer named Satish Kumar, shared a screenshot of the ticket and wrote, "Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks."

@DGCAIndia we missed flight G8 116 because of negligence by GoAir flight services. Actual departure at 6.20am after boarding check we are around 40 people got it into bus but it kept roaming near flight terminal. Finally we got to know flight left already with out board — Saikrishna G (@saikrishnag) January 9, 2023

#dgca need enquiry into this. Today #gofirstairairways flight G8-116 blr-del.6.20 am flight, left 60 people stranded in bus ,after boarding pass done, passed through gate, in bus on tarmac and takes off without them. No co ordination between grdn stff ,pilots total chaos — Naveen Krishnaswamy (@crishnaveen) January 9, 2023

@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

The aviation industry is in news nowadays for instances of inappropriate conduct on flights and the handling of such instances by airlines.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.

In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of the fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory, according to DGCA.

Both incidents happened on the Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022.