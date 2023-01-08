Air India Urination Case: 'Our response should have been much swifter,' Tata Sons Chairman issues statement

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

Mumbai: Air India has released an official statement of N Chandrasekaran , the Chairman of Tata Sons in the Air India Urination Case today.

Shankar Mishra, a passenger on New York to Delhi flight allegedly urinated on his co-passenger in the flight an inebriated state on November 26.

The official press statement was tweeted By Air India on their official twitter handle.

The statement said, "The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26th, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the wau it should have been. The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature."

#FlyAI: Statement of the Chairman Tata Sons on AI102 incident. pic.twitter.com/e38kFcARHt — Air India (@airindiain) January 8, 2023

Accused arrested in Air India Urination case

The Delhi police have arrested accused Shankar Mishra on Saturday from Bengaluru. Mishra, who has been accused of peeing on a fellow woman passenger in an Air India flight while being drunk, to a 14-day judicial custody.

Mishra, who was absconding in the matter, was arrested late at night on Friday by Delhi Police in Bengaluru.