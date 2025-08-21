 UP Schools To Celebrate National Space Day On August 23 With Special Activities
The aim of this initiative is to create curiosity and interest in space science and technology among children, encouraging them to pursue careers in STEM fields—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. To achieve this, schools will organize special assemblies, exhibitions, workshops, and online/offline sessions with experts.

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken another historic step to inspire the young generation towards science and technology by celebrating India’s space achievements. On August 23, the second National Space Day will be observed across schools in Uttar Pradesh. To mark the occasion, NCERT will launch a new module titled “India – A Rising Space Power”, while council-run primary, upper primary, composite, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools will host special activities to engage students.

Speaking on the initiative, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said that India’s steady progress in space science serves as a powerful inspiration for the younger generation. “By introducing children to missions like Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1, and Gaganyaan, we can ignite their interest in space science and technology,” he said. The minister added that the government’s effort is aimed at nurturing a spirit of research and innovation among students, while also giving fresh momentum to the Yogi government’s vision of ‘Holistic Education, Holistic Development.’

Director General of School Education, Mrs. Kanchan Verma, stated that several resources have been provided by the Ministry of Education to make students aware of India’s space exploration achievements. These include DIKSHA, NISHTHA, NCERT’s website, and the Bharat on the Moon portal, where space-related updates are regularly available.

NCERT has especially prepared a new age- and class-based module, “India – A Rising Space Power,” which will be launched on August 23. The module will be available on the National Digital Library and NCERT’s official website.

She further added that the government has already taken initiatives like smart classes, digital libraries, drone and robotics labs to promote innovation and technical education. Now, the celebration of National Space Day will further strengthen the vision of equipping Uttar Pradesh’s council schools with 21st-century education.

