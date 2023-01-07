Russian flyers offloaded from Go First flight for misbehaving with crew, rest of passengers clap in relief

Representative Photo | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

Yet another incident of passengers misbehaving on an airline has come to light after the recent Air India episodes. The latest one happened on a Go First flight where two Russian passengers misbehaved mid-air with the airline crew.

One of the Russians allegedly asked a crew member to sit next to him during safety breifing. The incident was highlighted by a fellow passenger on the flight named Tarun Shukla.

"On Goa-Mumbai GO FIRST flight y'day two foreign nationals misbehaved w/ crew during safety briefing. One asked her to come sit next to him(+ other things I dont even want to say).

Read Also Air India could have handled these matters better, says CEO Campbell Wilson

"Both offloaded by Go security staff. Also I am told they were Russian and appeared to be high (not drunk). Could not confirm this doubly. Perhaps DGCA India can confirm this.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tarunshukla_exclusive-on-goa-mumbai-go-first-flight-activity-7017418157376049152-0pps?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Go First also confirmed the incident took place on flight GA-372.

"During overwing briefing two customers used offensive language (abused crew and continuously made fun).

"Crew politely informed customer to not use such language however customer continued doing so.

"Other customers seated besides felt offended and uncomfortable and demanded to offload. In the interest of safety Both customers are offloaded," Go First said in a statement.

Read Also Air India Urination Case: Delhi cops arrest accused Shankar Mishra in Bengaluru

Tarun Shukla also uploaded a video of other passengers clapping when both Russians were asked to leave.

Air India 'Peeing' Incidents

This comes amid the ongoing investigations by Air India on two separate incidents which took place on its international fights last year.

The first incident took place on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26 when a drunk passenger urinated on a female flyer mid-air. The culprit has been identified as Shankar Mishra and he's been arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi police.

10 days later another passenger peeing incident took place on a Paris-Delhi flight. A man "under the influence of alcohol" urinated on a female passenger's blanket on a Paris-Delhi flight but he was let off after he gave a written apology to the officials.

The plane's pilot reported the incident to the Air Traffic Control at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after which he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

But he was "allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a "written apology", an Air India official was quoted as saying by PTI.