SpiceJet flight from Jeddah with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Kochi

Representative Image | File

Kochi: A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday after hydraulic failure, all passengers safe, as per Airport officials.

"On December 2, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). After take-off from Jeddah, ATC informed the pilots that tyre pieces were found on the runway. During further flight, a caution light illuminated. The pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out to verify whether landing gear lever was down and locked. Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally," a SpiceJet Spokesperson in formed the media.