Air India Urination Case: 2 crew members to join probe today; cops to approach other passengers

The two crew members were scheduled to join probe on Monday but it was delayed since they were not in Delhi.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ
New Delhi: The police said that two additional crew members of the Air India flight on which a man purportedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger will be recorded on Tuesday.

The two crew members were scheduled to join the probe on Monday but it was delayed since they were not in Delhi, the police added.

Two crew members to record statements today

"Since the two crew members onboard the Air India flight on November 26 were outstation, they could not join the probe today. So, we have called them tomorrow to get their statements recorded in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said on Monday.

The officials said that they are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to record their statements.

The Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of which seven have already recorded their statements. The police said that their statements will help establish the sequence of events.

What had transpired?

The accused Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a septugenarian female in an inebriated state in the business class of Air India New York to Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

Delhi Police registers FIR

In the police on January 4 registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and was he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.

Mishra had claimed that while travelling in the US, he and his friend had been driving alternatively and he had not gotten proper sleep, said a senior police officer.

