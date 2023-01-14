Air India Pee-Gate: Complainant dismisses Shankar Mishra's 'urinated on herself' claim

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

New Delhi: A day after accused Shankar Mishra made ridiculous claims that his septugenararian co-passenger urinated on herself, the complainant said that his claim is 'completely false and concocted'.

Mishra has been accused of urinating on his co-passenger in an inebriated state and was arrested from Bengaluru after a complaint was filed with Delhi police earlier this month.

The woman was quoted in an NDTV report saying that the allegations also are in contradiction and that its a complete change of statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail plea.

The complainant said she filed a plaint to ensure institutional changes are made and that it is disgusting that the accused is spreading misinformation and falsities instead of being remorseful.

Ridiculous claims by Shankar Mishra

The accused, who was arrested by Delhi police and remanded to 14-day jusicial custody, had made claims that the woman had urinated on herself and he was being framed for the same.

Talking to news agency ANI, Mishra's lawyer Ishane Sharma said, "The woman was sitting on 9A & there was another woman sitting next to her. They claim that he urinated in such a way that the woman next to her wasn't at all affected."

The accused through senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta submitted, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 per cent of kathak dancers have this issue."

What is the Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pyjamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Delhi Police registers FIR

In the police on January 4 registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and was he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.