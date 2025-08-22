Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Filariasis Elimination Drive With Mass Drug Administration And Community Awareness

UP officials and village pradhans lead Mass Drug Administration and awareness initiatives to eliminate filariasis across 27 districts | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has intensified its campaign to eliminate filariasis through an extensive Mass Drug Administration (MDA) drive, currently underway in 27 districts.

The programme combines medicine distribution with community-based awareness activities such as night chaupals, street plays, and the MDA Yatra, designed to ensure maximum participation and medicine intake in rural and urban areas.

Pradhans Lead Grassroots Awareness

In many villages, pradhans are leading awareness sessions to educate residents on the dangers of filariasis and the need for timely medicine. In Matiala village of Kanpur’s Bidhnu block, Pradhan Rahul Chaubey, accompanied by a patient, Rakesh, organized a video-assisted interactive session explaining the disease and its prevention. Similarly, in Tilsahari Bujurg of Sarsaul block, Community Health Officer Ashish addressed misconceptions and guided villagers on safe medicine intake.

Health Awareness Events in Ghatampur

Ghatampur’s Ayushman Arogya Mandir also hosted an awareness event where Pradhan Jayanarayan Singh and Panchayat Sahayak engaged locals directly. Such initiatives highlight how grassroots leadership is being used to strengthen health awareness.

Youth Participation Amplifies Outreach

Youth participation has been a central feature of the campaign. Students of Rajdulari Talukdari Inter College in Rae Bareli performed a street play depicting the struggles of filariasis patients and the importance of preventive medicines. Supported by teachers and local volunteers, the play emphasized that early intervention can prevent long-term suffering.

MDA Yatra Extends Campaign Reach

To extend the campaign’s reach, the MDA Yatra was launched. Its first phase covered areas from Unnao to Rae Bareli, while the second phase moved from Barabanki to Sitapur.

The Yatra brought together pradhans, community health officers, ASHA workers, self-help groups, and volunteers who interacted with residents and distributed medicines.

Officials Stress Consistent Medicine Intake

Health officials have stressed that eliminating filariasis requires consistent medicine intake and strong community participation. State Filaria Officer Dr. A.K. Chaudhary said that significant progress has already been achieved, and the ongoing campaign aims for 100 percent coverage in targeted districts.

Holistic Public Health Awareness

Beyond its medical focus, the campaign is also creating awareness about hygiene, prevention, and public health in rural communities. By combining medicine distribution with local cultural activities, the initiative seeks to build lasting community engagement against filariasis.