 Uttar Pradesh Legislature Committee Flags Irregularities In KGMU Doctor Recruitment, Demands Investigation
A joint committee of the Uttar Pradesh legislature has found significant irregularities in the doctor recruitment process at KGMU. The probe, prompted by allegations of a scam, revealed that despite 108 reserved positions, including a backlog, only 30 were filled. Many qualified candidates from top institutions like SGPGI were deemed "Not Found Suitable."

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
article-image
UP legislature committee flags irregularities in KGMU doctor recruitment, seeking full documentation for investigation | File Photo

Committee Demands Documents

The committee is now demanding interview recordings and other documents from KGMU administration to investigate claims of a massive scam. The university's response has been to seek permission from the governor's office before releasing the information, raising further questions.

Earlier Inquiry by Deputy CM

This development follows an earlier inquiry ordered by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, which also flagged a failure to adhere to reservation policies. The allegations suggest that appointments were rushed through overnight, disregarding the investigation's findings and favoring non-reserved candidates. KGMU officials, however, maintain that all rules were followed.

