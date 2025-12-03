 Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The results of the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery will be announced today, December 3, 2025, at 1 PM. The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

You can watch the live streaming of the results for the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery December 3, 2025, here:

Where to Check the Results

The results can be checked online at the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery:

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Update: India Batting First With Unchanged XI As Toss Rut Continues, Temba Bavuma Back For Proteas
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Update: India Batting First With Unchanged XI As Toss Rut Continues, Temba Bavuma Back For Proteas
Meesho's Initial Public Offer Receives 41% Subscription On The First Day Of Share Sale
Meesho's Initial Public Offer Receives 41% Subscription On The First Day Of Share Sale
Telangana To Launch Drone Manufacturing & Testing Corridor To Boost Indigenous Defence Capabilities
Telangana To Launch Drone Manufacturing & Testing Corridor To Boost Indigenous Defence Capabilities

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Follow the steps provided on these websites to match your ticket number with the winners' list.

States Where Lotteries Are Legal

In India, lotteries are legal in only 13 states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries are especially popular due to their high prize amounts.

The top prize for certain draws in both the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries is ₹1 crore. Tickets for lotteries from Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Prizes for Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Indus Weekly

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹450

4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 2, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. The information provided here is for updates only and does not promote or encourage playing the lottery. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar Police Nab Liquor Smuggler Ajay Rai After Encounter In Chhapra Amid Statewide Crackdown

Bihar Police Nab Liquor Smuggler Ajay Rai After Encounter In Chhapra Amid Statewide Crackdown

Sonia Gandhi Says Modi Govt Signed ‘Death Warrant’ For Aravallis, Seeks Rollback Of Forest Laws

Sonia Gandhi Says Modi Govt Signed ‘Death Warrant’ For Aravallis, Seeks Rollback Of Forest Laws

West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension

West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB