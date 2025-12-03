MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards (File Image) | X

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls was held on Wednesday (December 1). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory by winning seven wards out of 12. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged three wards. Meanwhile, the Congress and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) bagged one ward each. The BJP now holds 122 seats in the MCD out of 250.

The counting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 10 counting centres in Delhi. The polling for the 13 MCD wards was held on November 30. The counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

MCD Bypoll Results:

BJP's Veena Asija won from Ashok Vihar, Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash, Manisha Devi won from the Dwarka ward, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sarla Chaudhari from Vinod Nagar and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Anil remained victorious from Mundka, Ranjana Arora won from Naraina and Ram Swarup Kanojia from Dakshin Puri ward. Suresh Chaudhary of the Congress won from Sangam Vihar and AIFB's Mohammad Imran secured the Chandani Chowk ward.

Notably, the polls in Shalimar Bagh B ward were necessitated in February this year after Rekha Gupta, the BJP councillor at that time, won the assembly polls and became the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier, out of the 12 wards which went for polls, nine were held by the saffron party.

The vote percentage in the bypolls was 38.51 per cent. However, in the 2020 MCD polls for 250 wards, the voter turnout recorded was 50.47 per cent.

The entire MCD area is divided into 12 zones. BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav is the current mayor of the civic body in Delhi.