 MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory in the MCD bypolls. The saffron party won seven wards out of 12. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged three wards. Meanwhile, the Congress and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) bagged one ward each.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards (File Image) | X

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls was held on Wednesday (December 1). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory by winning seven wards out of 12. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged three wards. Meanwhile, the Congress and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) bagged one ward each. The BJP now holds 122 seats in the MCD out of 250.

The counting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 10 counting centres in Delhi. The polling for the 13 MCD wards was held on November 30. The counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

MCD Bypoll Results:

BJP's Veena Asija won from Ashok Vihar, Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash, Manisha Devi won from the Dwarka ward, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sarla Chaudhari from Vinod Nagar and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.

FPJ Shorts
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti
'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside
'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside
Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300 Students Annually
Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300 Students Annually

Meanwhile, AAP’s Anil remained victorious from Mundka, Ranjana Arora won from Naraina and Ram Swarup Kanojia from Dakshin Puri ward. Suresh Chaudhary of the Congress won from Sangam Vihar and AIFB's Mohammad Imran secured the Chandani Chowk ward.

Read Also
Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...
article-image

Notably, the polls in Shalimar Bagh B ward were necessitated in February this year after Rekha Gupta, the BJP councillor at that time, won the assembly polls and became the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier, out of the 12 wards which went for polls, nine were held by the saffron party.

The vote percentage in the bypolls was 38.51 per cent. However, in the 2020 MCD polls for 250 wards, the voter turnout recorded was 50.47 per cent.

The entire MCD area is divided into 12 zones. BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav is the current mayor of the civic body in Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB

'Will Not Allow Legacy Of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel To Be Distorted By Godse's Followers':...

'Will Not Allow Legacy Of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel To Be Distorted By Godse's Followers':...

'Who Is Mute Now?': Opposition Leaders Target PM Modi As Indian Rupee Breaches 90 For First Time...

'Who Is Mute Now?': Opposition Leaders Target PM Modi As Indian Rupee Breaches 90 For First Time...

'Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel Stopped Jawaharlal Nehru From Using State Funds For Babri Masjid,' Says...

'Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel Stopped Jawaharlal Nehru From Using State Funds For Babri Masjid,' Says...

Smog Grips Delhi As AQI Hits 376; Many Monitoring Stations Report Severe Air Quality Levels

Smog Grips Delhi As AQI Hits 376; Many Monitoring Stations Report Severe Air Quality Levels