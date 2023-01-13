e-Paper Get App
Air India Pee-Gate: 'Old lady urinated on herself', accused Shankar Mishra's bizarre claim in Delhi court

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter
In a bizarre claim, the accused in Air India urination case Shankar Mishra told the court on Friday that the elderly lady, who had filed complaint against him, urinated on herself.

This comes as a shocker as Mishra's counsel blamed the elderly lady for the act.

Delhi Police is seeking three-day custody of accused Mishra.

What had transpired?

The accused Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a septugenarian female in an inebriated state in the business class of Air India New York to Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

Delhi Police registers FIR

In the police on January 4 registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and was he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.

(This is a developing story)

