 Jharkhand: Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train, Make Reels; Viral Video Raises Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train, Make Reels; Viral Video Raises Concerns

Jharkhand: Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train, Make Reels; Viral Video Raises Concerns

The Lalmatia–NTPC Farakka line has long been notorious for coal pilferage, as per reports. Thieves climb aboard trains at points including Moti Pahadi, Telo, Phulbhanga, Sonajodi, Dhobadiha, Imli Chowk and Shivapahar.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train, Make Reels; Viral Video Raises Concerns | X/@tyagivinit7

Sahibganj: A video from the Lalmatia-Farakka MGR railway line in Jharkhand, featuring children as young as 13 or 14 stealing coal from a moving goods train in a stunt reminiscent of Bollywood films, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The clip captures minors jumping between bogies, balancing sacks on their backs and performing life-threatening manoeuvres to collect stolen coal.

Have a look at it here:

Children Recorded Stunts On Camera

FPJ Shorts
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum

In the footage, the teenagers can be seen tying tools such as hoes to their backs before climbing on the coal-loaded wagons. They leap between compartments and disembark from the moving train while carrying sacks of coal. Outraged by the video, netizens pointed out that even a minor slip could have resulted in fatal consequences.

According to a report by NDTV, locals said that coal theft on this route is frequent, with several tonnes siphoned off daily by disrupting the train’s vacuum system. The latest video sparked renewed concern over how children are drawn into such high-risk acts, often motivated by the lure of social media reels and local black market sales.

Coal Theft a Persistent Problem on MGR Line

The Lalmatia–NTPC Farakka line has long been notorious for coal pilferage. Thieves climb aboard trains at points including Moti Pahadi, Telo, Phulbhanga, Sonajodi, Dhobadiha, Imli Chowk and Shivapahar. Once the train is slowed or halted, coal is dropped from the wagons and collected by people waiting on the ground. The stolen coal is then packed into sacks and sold in nearby markets.

Authorities say dozens of people have died over the years attempting similar thefts. Despite CISF personnel being deployed by NTPC Farakka and regular crackdowns by local administration, the practice continues. Officials have described it as both a law enforcement and safety challenge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...