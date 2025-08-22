Jharkhand: Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train, Make Reels; Viral Video Raises Concerns | X/@tyagivinit7

Sahibganj: A video from the Lalmatia-Farakka MGR railway line in Jharkhand, featuring children as young as 13 or 14 stealing coal from a moving goods train in a stunt reminiscent of Bollywood films, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The clip captures minors jumping between bogies, balancing sacks on their backs and performing life-threatening manoeuvres to collect stolen coal.

Have a look at it here:

Children Recorded Stunts On Camera

In the footage, the teenagers can be seen tying tools such as hoes to their backs before climbing on the coal-loaded wagons. They leap between compartments and disembark from the moving train while carrying sacks of coal. Outraged by the video, netizens pointed out that even a minor slip could have resulted in fatal consequences.

According to a report by NDTV, locals said that coal theft on this route is frequent, with several tonnes siphoned off daily by disrupting the train’s vacuum system. The latest video sparked renewed concern over how children are drawn into such high-risk acts, often motivated by the lure of social media reels and local black market sales.

Coal Theft a Persistent Problem on MGR Line

The Lalmatia–NTPC Farakka line has long been notorious for coal pilferage. Thieves climb aboard trains at points including Moti Pahadi, Telo, Phulbhanga, Sonajodi, Dhobadiha, Imli Chowk and Shivapahar. Once the train is slowed or halted, coal is dropped from the wagons and collected by people waiting on the ground. The stolen coal is then packed into sacks and sold in nearby markets.

Authorities say dozens of people have died over the years attempting similar thefts. Despite CISF personnel being deployed by NTPC Farakka and regular crackdowns by local administration, the practice continues. Officials have described it as both a law enforcement and safety challenge.