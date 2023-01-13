Air India Pee-Gate| Incontinence due to Kathak, victim peed on herself: Bizarre claims made by Air India 'pee-gate' accused's lawyer

Accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer Ishane Sharma. | ANI

Advocate for Shankar Mishra, accused in the Air India pee-gate case, claimed that allegation against her client does not 'make sense'.

Talking to news agency ANI, Mishra's lawyer Ishane Sharma said, "The woman was sitting on 9A & there was another woman sitting next to her. They claim that he urinated in such a way that the woman next to her wasn't at all affected."

Allegation fails basic physics: Mishra's counsel

She went on to stress that the other woman should have been enraged if allegations were true.

'How is that possible, how is the other woman not enraged? This logic fails the basic physics & we have been saying this from the start. There have not been any old grudges between both of them, what was alleged does not make sense," Sharma said.

"There is a lack of witnesses, the case came to light only when the woman had claimed herself about the happening," she further added.

Earlier in the day, Shankar Mishra told the court that the elderly lady, who had filed complaint against him, urinated on herself.

Mishra's counsel blamed the elderly lady for the act.

The accused through senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta submitted, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 per cent of kathak dancers have this issue." Raising questions over the Delhi Police investigation, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta submitted that there must be someone else.

"She herself urinated. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. The passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," he added.

What is this Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pyjamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

Delhi Police registers FIR

In the police on January 4 registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and was he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.

(With inputs from ANI)