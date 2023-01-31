Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

Shankar Mishra, the passenger accused of urinating on a femail flyer on board a New York-Delhi IndiGo flight last year, has got bail from the Patiala House Court.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 after the female passenger filed a complaint for the incident which took place on November 26, 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)