e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 after the female passenger filed a complaint for the incident which took place on November 26, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ
Follow us on

Shankar Mishra, the passenger accused of urinating on a femail flyer on board a New York-Delhi IndiGo flight last year, has got bail from the Patiala House Court.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 after the female passenger filed a complaint for the incident which took place on November 26, 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him