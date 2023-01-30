Air India pee-gate: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

Delhi sessions court has reserved order on accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea on Monday, January 30.

Mishra urinated on his septugenararian co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight in November 2022.

The court had earlier adjourned to January 30 the fresh petition filed by Mishra seeking regular bail in the case. It was adjourned because the investigation officer was not present on January 27 and the complainant's lawyer was not supplied with a copy of the plea.

Air India changed the in-flight alcohol service policy

Air India last week announced changes to its in-flight alcohol service policy after two separate incidents of passengers peeing inside their airplanes caused an uproar in the country.

Urnination cases on Air India flights

Shankar Mishra urinated on a female passenger on November 26 on a New York-Delhi flight while another passenger peed on a woman's blanket on a flight from Paris to Delhi on December 10.

Both incidents led to fines totalling ₹40 lakh imposed on Air India by aviation regulator DGCA. A ₹30 lakh fine was imposed for the Shankar Mishra incident while ₹10 lakh fine was imposed for the Dec 10 episode.

