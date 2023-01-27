Air India Pee-gate: Shankar Mishra's petition for regular bail plea adjourned to January 30 by Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra (left), Air India (right) | Twitter

A Delhi Court adjourned to January 30 the fresh petition filed by Shankar Mishra seeking regular bail in the case. The case was adjourned because the investigation officer wasn't present today and the complainant's lawyer wasn't supplied with a copy of the plea.

Air India changed the in-flight alcohol service policy

Air India on Tuesday announced changes to its in-flight alcohol service policy after two separate incidents of passengers peeing inside their airplanes caused an uproar in the country.

Shankar Mishra urinated on a female passenger on November 26 on a New York-Delhi flight while another passenger peed on a woman's blanket on a flight from Paris to Delhi on December 10.

Both incidents led to fines totalling ₹40 lakh imposed on Air India by aviation regulator DGCA. A ₹30 lakh fine was imposed for the Shankar Mishra incident while ₹10 lakh fine was imposed for the Dec 10 episode.

