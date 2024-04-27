Video: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Campaigns In Nellore Constituency Of Andhra Pradesh By Driving Auto Rickshaw

Nellore: In what seems to be another unique style of campaigning chosen by political leaders, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy drove an auto while campaigning for the elections in his constituency Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on April 27, Saturday. Nellore Lok Sabha Constituency will go for polling on May 13 during Phase 4. Nellore constituency has always been a Congress stronghold. However, YSRCP has been clinching victory since past two general elections. In 2019, YSRCP's Adala Prabhakara Reddy defeated TDP's Beeda Masthan Rao and in 2014, YSRCP's Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy had defeated TDP's Adala Prabhakara Reddy. Andhra Pradesh saw back to back political churnings resulting in a major change in electoral dynamics.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy drove an auto while campaigning for the elections in his constituency Nellore. (26.04) pic.twitter.com/iBe3whVvsB — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

YSRCP's Vijayasai Reddy vs TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the battle between YSRCP's Vijayasai Reddy and TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency is going to be again an interesting one. Time will tell whether how voters will treat the two friends who have now turned competitors. The two key leaders of the YSRCP party are now staunch political opponents in 2024 battle. When YSRCP was created, Vijaya Sai Reddy was the first Rajya Sabha member of that party and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was the second Rajya Sabha member.

Who is Vijayasai Reddy?

Vijayasai Reddy has never faces election battle directly in past. As per a Time of India report, Vijayasai Reddy said that his entry into politics was accidenttal. Speaking to Times of India he said, "'I was a chartered accountant for late Chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy's father YS Raja Reddy himself. I was continued as the family's chartered accountant by Dr YSR and later on by his son and present AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too', Vijayasai Reddy recalled his association with the YS family.

As per reports, Vijaysai Reddy was on 2 January 2012 arrested by CBI in connection with the disproportionate assets charges against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The charges against Vijaysai Reddy included criminal conspiracy and cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct.