Air India cabin crew association finds flaws in AI committee report on Shankar Mishra peeing incident

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

The Air India Limited Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) on Monday found errors in the report submitted by the AI-appointed committee to the Directorate General of Civil Avaiation on the Shankar Mishra peeing incident on a New York-Delhi flight last year.

The AICCA pointed out that the report mentions about the seat 9B on which Mishra was seated. But they further informed that "there is no seat 9B on the AI 777-300 ER".

“Our attention is also drawn to the press reports & extracts of the Internal Complaints Committee which are incredulous and is flawed.

"There is no seat 9B on the Air India 777-300 ER and our (15) Crew & (4) Pilots did not personally appear before the ICC committee to depose before them either," the AICCA statement read.

The AICCA also highlighted some other factual errors in the internal committee report and revealed that the "cabin crew did not depose before the NCW Committee".

They further went on to deny any wrongdoing on their part on November 26, when a drunk Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female passenger seated in business class.

AICCA's statement further stated that the cabin crew acted "judiciously, within the law and in the best interest of safety, security and well-being of all passengers and crew on the flight".

AI Fined ₹30 Lakh

Aviation regulator DGCA last week fined Air India ₹30 lakh and suspended the pilot of the New York-Delhi flight by three months over the peeing incident.

Mishra in his defence, made a shocking claim as he turned the table on the female passenger by saying that she peed on herself.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru earlier this month and banned from flying on AI for four months.

