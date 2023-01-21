Air India Urination Case: Cabin crew supervisor informed top bosses about Shankar Mishra's peeing incident

Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ

Air India's top officials allegedly knew about the peeing incident involving Shankar Mishra and the victim.

Emails accessed by ANI reveal that the airline's cabin crew supervisor had informed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, within hours of the flight's touchdown in the national capital.

The supervisor also sent emails to the head of the inflight service department (IFSD), base operations in India, lead human resource head of IFSD, and the heads of the northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), informing them about the incident.

The top management at Air India has so far claimed that they were not informed about the incident after the flight landed from New York, which led to the accused Shankar Mishra walking away without any apprehension or action against him.

The urination incident happened onboard New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022 and it came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

Consequences of Pee-gate

For various violations, DGCA, on Friday, imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India, Rs 3 lakh penalty on the airline's director of in-flight services and suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command for three months.

What Happened on November 26

The incident of passenger misbehaviour occurred on AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger, according to DGCA.

