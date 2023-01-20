e-Paper Get App
Peegate: DGCA fines Air India ₹ 30 lakh for violating rules, suspends license of Pilot-In-Command of flight for 3 months

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) looked into the matter with an aim to take strict actions against the ones who are found negligent in the shocking incident.

Friday, January 20, 2023
Shankar Mishra (right) | FPJ
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India for violation of rules in the Air India (AI) passenger urinating case of Nov 26. It also suspended the license of Pilot-In-Command of the flight for 3 months for failing to discharge his duties & imposed Rs 3 lakhs fine on AI's Director-in-flight services.

DGCA asked for detailed report from airline

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) looked into the matter with an aim to take strict actions against the ones who are found negligent in the shocking incident. DGCA had asked for a detailed report of the incident from Air India.

"We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," said a statement from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

What is the Air India urination case?

A female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight on November 26 and was seated in business class when Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pyjamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

