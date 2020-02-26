A day after Trump departs Delhi, US Embassy advises citizens to 'exercise caution' over violent demonstrations

Delhi is in the midst of violent protests with the death toll rising to 24 on Wednesday. Nearly 200 people have been reported injured. Several localities in northeastern Delhi such as Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad have also seen pitched battles between two factions.

Visuals from these areas show charred buildings and the remnants of torched vehicles. The attackers have thrown stones, hurled petrol bombs and even opened fire.

Out of the 24 people who passed away in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, nine died of gun shots, five were hit by blunt objects, one died due to burns and three were stabbed.

The rest of the cases had not been analysed yet, hospital officials said.