A day after Trump departs Delhi, US Embassy advises citizens to 'exercise caution' over violent demonstrations

Delhi is in the midst of violent protests with the death toll rising to 24 on Wednesday. Nearly 200 people have been reported injured. Several localities in northeastern Delhi such as Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad have also seen pitched battles between two factions.
Visuals from these areas show charred buildings and the remnants of torched vehicles. The attackers have thrown stones, hurled petrol bombs and even opened fire.
Out of the 24 people who passed away in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, nine died of gun shots, five were hit by blunt objects, one died due to burns and three were stabbed.
The rest of the cases had not been analysed yet, hospital officials said.
The protests began on Sunday. Even as President Trump held meetings with Prime Minister Modi, there were violent outbreaks in several parts of the city and at the end of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 13.
Now, a day after the President's departure, the US Embassy has released an advisory asking American citizens in India to "exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi".
It also asks people to "avoid all areas with demonstrations".
The advisory suggests that people keep themselves monitor media outlets to get the latest information with regards the unrest. It also mentions that Section 144 has been imposed in certain areas of the national capital.
The advisory also suggested that one should avoid locations with heavy traffic or sites where road closures or protests might be a possibility. It also suggested that citizens "keep a low profile" and follow the instructions given by the local authorities.
The update comes less than a day after the President's departure. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was "India's internal matter". Asked about the protests in Delhi the President had said that while he was aware of the issue, he and the Prime Minister had not discussed it.
India was working towards "great and open religious freedom" he had opined, adding that this was something Modi wanted for the people of India. He also said that if one looks relatively at other countries, India had religious freedom.
(With inputs from agencies)
