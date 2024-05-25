Sujok Therapy And Other Home Remedies To Ease Trapezius Muscle Pain

Trapezius pain is typically felt in the upper back and neck region. The trapezius muscle extends from the back of your head and neck to your shoulder. It can be painful with various reasons but main reason is working on desk with poor posture for long hours or trauma or injury to the neck and shoulders.

Symptoms

Ache or sharp pain in the upper back, neck, and shoulders.

Stiffness in the neck and shoulders due to muscle tightness.

Tenderness when touching the affected area.

Muscle spasm causing pain and discomfort.

Headache from muscle strain in the trapezoid area.

Difficulty in performing daily activities that involve neck and shoulder movements.

Causes

The pain in the trapezoid muscle can be caused by various factors like:

Overuse or sudden strain due to lifting heavy objects, poor posture, or repetitive movements.

Poor posture, slouching or hunching especially when sitting for extended periods, can stress the trapezoid muscle.

Emotional stress can cause muscle tension in the neck and shoulders.

Activities that require lifting the arms overhead for prolonged periods.

Strain from sports that involve intense upper body movement, such as swimming or weightlifting.

Poor workstation setup or inappropriate sleeping positions.

Home Remedies

Rest and avoid strain.

Avoid activities that exacerbate the pain.

Apply an ice pack to the affected area for 15-20 minutes every 2-3 hours for the first 48 hours to reduce inflammation.

Use a heating pad or warm compress to relax the muscles and improve blood flow.

Perform gentle neck and shoulder stretches to relieve tension.

Gently massage on affected area to improve circulation and reduce muscle tightness.

Be mindful of your posture while sitting, standing, and sleeping.

Use lumbar cushions or standing desks.

Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet to support muscle health and recovery.

Relaxation techniques

Practice stress-relief techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce muscle tension.

Sujok Therapy

Massage or press for five to seven minutes on the highlighted area (see figure). After that apply dried peas seeds and keep for three to four hours. If any discomfort, remove it immediately. Repeat for few days till you feel better.

See a doctor if pain persists for more than a week.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)