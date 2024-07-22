MP: Scuffle Erupts Between Junior Doctors & Patients' Family After Patient Lied Down In Docs' Duty Room

MP: Violence Erupts Between Junior Doctors & Patients' Family At Gwalior Hospital After Patient Laid Down In Docs' Duty Rom | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors of Jaya Arogya Hospital Group, allegedly assaulted a patient’s family members on Sunday night. The patient's family claimed that the junior doctors brutally beat them, including a retired army man and women, with kicks and punches.

The doctors, on the other hand, asserted that they were attacked first by the patient's family, which led to a scuffle between them. Here a doctor's shirt was also torn.

Following the altercation, both parties reported the incident to the Kampu police station, but no FIR could be registered until 1 AM. The police have registered an FIR for both the parties involved and have started investigating the matter.

Clash after patient laid down in doctor’s duty room

According to information, the patient, Umesh Singh, from Amritpura in the Baroh police station area of Bhind, had been undergoing treatment at the thousand-bed hospital for the past three days. According to Singh, his health improved during the treatment, and on Sunday, doctors advised moving him to a general ward on the third floor.

Around 5 PM on Sunday, Singh’s family moved him to the general ward, but they found no available beds, and Singh started feeling uneasy. Consequently, Singh lay down in the doctor’s duty room, which angered the junior doctors. They reportedly removed Singh from the room with rude behavior, leading to a confrontation when Singh and his family protested.

Patient's version of the incident

Singh claimed that the junior doctors began beating him when he opposed their actions. His uncle, a retired army subedar, and other female family members were also assaulted when they tried to intervene. The junior doctors allegedly did not spare anyone, beating whoever came in their way. In a matter of moments, around fifty doctors gathered in response to the conflict.

Doctor's version of the incident

Junior doctors stated that when they asked Singh to leave the duty room, his family members attacked them. During the altercation, junior doctors Dr. Prashant, Dr. Manoj, and Dr. Devajit Das sustained injuries. Enraged by the incident, the junior doctors ceased work and went to Kampoo police station. Both parties insisted on filing FIRs against each other late into the night.