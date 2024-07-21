 MP Updates: Congress Turncoat Ramniwas Rawat Gets Forest & Environment Portfolio; AAP Leaders From Tikamgarh Join Party
Until now, cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chouhan headed the forest and environment ministry along with the tribal welfare department.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday allocated the forest and environment portfolio to the newly inducted cabinet minister Ramniwas Rawat.

Rawat, a former Congress MLA, was sworn in as a cabinet minister on July 8.

A notification issued on Sunday said Rawat has been allocated the forest and environment portfolio.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on July 8 with Rawat's induction.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Since joining the BJP at a poll rally, Rawat was hesitant to confirm his switch over to the ruling side. After taking oath, he said that he had resigned as a Congress MLA on July 5.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the 29 seats in the state.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a functionary of the grand old party said.

AAP and Congress are alliance partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.

AAP's former Tikamgarh district president Jitendra Jain and several other office-bearers and workers from the district joined the Congress at Indira Bhawan, the party's state headquarters, said Rajiv Singh, vice-president of MP Congress Committee.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari welcomed them, he said.

