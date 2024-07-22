MP KAWAD YATRA: UAD Orders No 'Nameplate' Of Proprietors On Shops On Yatra Routes, Says UAD

ANAND SHIVRE

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing department on Sunday clarified that neither the state government, nor the urban development and housing department has issued any order regarding 'nameplate' for shop owners on the Kawad Yatra routes.

Clarifying the confusing information from other civic bodies that names were being written on shops, the UAD has instructed not to promote such news. According to the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, boards can be installed outside shops, but it is not mandatory to write the names of the proprietors.

However, some saints and BJP MLA Ramesh Mandola had written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to implement ënameplatesí on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel had condemned the BJP MLA's move to implement the UP diktat in MP.

Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to start on July 22, which is Sawan Shivratri. Devotees look forward to the sacred journey of Kanwar Yatra. Sawan Shivratri is the day for the water offering or jalabhishek.