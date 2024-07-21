BEWARE | Gwalior Man Admitted To ICU After Consuming Water From Fake ‘Bisilleri’ Bottle |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s health started to deteriorate as soon as he consumed water from a packaged and sealed water bottle labelled as ‘Bisilleri’ in Gwalior. At present, the victim is in a critical condition and has been admitted in the ICU.

According to information, the victim Nadeem Khan, a resident of Aapaganj in Gwalior, felt thirsty and purchased bottled water from Sheetla Dairy. As soon as he drank from the bottle, he experienced such severe health issues that he had to be rushed to the hospital immediately. His relatives admitted him to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, where he is receiving treatment in the ICU and is said to be critical.

Misguided due to Counterfeit product

Nadeem’s brother, Tahir Khan, informed that they have kept the bottle as evidence and reported the matter at the Bahodapur police station. Tahir mentioned that the bottle appeared to be a well-known brand, but it turned out to be an imitation (mistook Bisilleri for Bisleri). Upon opening the bottle, they noticed a foul smell. Nadeem’s condition worsened quickly after consuming the water.

The police have taken the matter into cognizance and registered a case regarding the incident. An investigation is underway to address this serious issue of fake bottled water being sold in the market.

What are counterfeited products?

Products which copy/imitate the name of packaging of any brand are called counterfeited products. Such products can be distinguished by checking the spellings (as fake products' names sound the same as the real ones but spellings are disguised) and packaging (same packaging used with slightly different names).



For example:

Real Product: Bisleri

Fake Product: Bisilleri, Bislari, Belseri, Bilseri, Brislei. etc.