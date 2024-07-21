MP: Heavy Rains Lash Sehore; Severe Waterlogging Halt City

MP Monsoon Updates: Sehore Experiences Burst Of Monsoon; Severe Flood & Disruptions After 12 Hours Of Rainfall | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Intense and continuous rainfall was experienced on Sunday in the tehsils of Bherunda, Rehti and Budhni regions in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per details, Bhairunda recorded 75 mm of rainfall, Rehti 132 mm, and Budhni 182 mm. The downpour began around 4 Am and continued until 10 Am, causing a complete halt to the city.

Rural arears lose connectivity with tehsil

All three tehsil headquarters lost connectivity with rural areas and major roads. Rehti faced the most significant impact, with the Bhabbad River overflowing and submerging the outskirts of the town.

Water levels reached 5 to 6 feet in several places, including the bus stand, resulting in substantial losses for local businesses, estimated to exceed 5 million rupees. In Chakladi, the main market square saw 3 to 4 feet of water, forcing shopkeepers to evacuate their goods.

Water gushing into shops and damaging goods | FP Photo

Bherunda experienced similar issues, with overflowing drains causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, including the bus stand and Shastri Colony. The hospital premises were completely submerged due to inadequate drainage.

By afternoon, conditions in the town had not yet returned to normal. The heavy rainfall cut off the tehsil headquarters from all surrounding villages. The Guru Purnima festival saw devotees unable to reach religious sites. The Sip River in Semalpani and the Ajnal River in Vasudev overflowed onto bridges, severing road connections for over four hours.

Water flooded and caused widespread damage | FP Photo

On the main Indore-Bhopal road, water flowed over the Sip River near Panda village, leading to long vehicle queues on both sides. In Satdev, tributaries of the Narmada River caused similar disruptions, as did the Amber River near Nandgaon on the Bhopal road. As of the latest reports, road connectivity remained completely severed.