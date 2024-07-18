Indore: Health Department Advisory To Prevent Dengue Amid Rising Cases | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over dengue cases increasing in the city, district officials have released an advisory for people to keep themselves safe from the outbreak. The city recorded nine dengue cases on Tuesday. The increasing cases of dengue have left officials concerned with the count exceeding 132 this year, so far. Moreover, the record has increased by almost 50 in the month of July.

With the inception of monsoon, deadly vector-borne diseases are increasing in the city with dengue becoming most common. Out of 132 cases, as many as 19 patients have been detected in the past two days. Fortunately, no case of malaria has been registered, keeping the total at four. Out of nine new cases, seven patients are males and two are females, moreover, one of them is a child.

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, out of 132 cases 72 men and 60 women were affected by the disease and 11 of them are kids. ‘More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,’ Dr Patel said. He added that there are 12 active cases in the city and all patients are undergoing treatment at home.

The district health department has issued an advisory in light of the onset of monsoon season and reported cases of dengue. Officials emphasise that caution is the most effective measure to combat the spread of dengue and are urging residents to take preventive steps. Before the rains began, the month of June was observed as Malaria Prevention Month.

Throughout the month, various awareness programs were conducted across the district to educate public on preventing both malaria and dengue. Despite ongoing publicity efforts, there is still a lack of awareness regarding breeding habits of dengue mosquitoes. By following these simple precautions, residents can effectively prevent the spread of dengue. The district health department urges everyone to remain vigilant and proactive in these preventive measures to ensure community health and safety.