Have Trouble Breathing? Improve Your Lung Function With THIS Self-Healing Technique

Pic: Freepik

With many reasons lungs can be weak. It is a broad term that can refer to various respiratory conditions or symptoms. Weak lungs can make you tired easily. You can boost energy with below given self care.

Symptoms

Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or feeling like you can't get enough air.

Wheezing or whistling sound comes when you breathe, often due to narrowed airways.

Feeling like there's pressure or heaviness on your chest and chest tightness

A persistent cough that lasts for weeks or months.

Feeling tired or exhausted, especially after physical activity.

Causes

Chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, or interstitial lung diseases.

Respiratory infections like pneumonia or bronchitis can weaken the lungs temporarily.

Environmental factors like exposure to pollutants, smoke, allergens, or other irritants can damage the lungs over time.

Genetics factors

Lifestyle factors like smoking, poor diet, lack of exercise, and obesity can all impact lung health negatively.

Home remedies

Practicing deep breathing techniques can help improve lung function and capacity.

Drink plenty of water to keep mucus thin and easier to expel from the lungs.

Reduce exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants by keeping your living spaces clean and well-ventilated.

Smoking if you smoke, and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke and other lung irritants.

Regular Exercise can strengthen respiratory muscles and improve lung function. Aim for moderate exercise most days of the week.

Eating healthy diet, consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to support overall health, including lung health.

Stress can exacerbate respiratory symptoms, so practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Herbal remedies by using herbs like ginger, turmeric, and eucalyptus may help as they have anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit lung health. But, always consult with a healthcare professional before trying herbal remedies.

Sujok Therapy

Use a probe, moxa, or a roller to massage the highlighted points (see figure). On the finger, you can apply dry pea seeds (hold them in place using a medical tape). On palm, apply sapota (chickoo) seeds.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)