Sujok Therapy: Bleeding, Weak Gums? Here's How You Can Strengthen Them

Weak gums can affect your oral and all over health. Due to week gums, person can lose teeth in early age also. can manifest in various symptoms and can be caused by several factors.

Symptoms

• Weak gums can bleed easily, especially during brushing or flossing

• Gums may appear red, swollen, or inflamed

• Gums may pull away from the teeth and look like open, exposing more of the tooth's root

• Gums may feel tender to the touch or sensitive while eating or drinking

• Bad breath caused by bacteria buildup due to weakened gum tissue

• In severe cases, weak gums can lead to loose teeth or tooth loss

Causes

• Poor oral hygiene can weaken gum tissue

• Gingivitis and periodontitis are bacterial infections that can damage gum tissue if left untreated

• Lack of essential nutrients like vitamin C can weaken gum tissue and increase susceptibility to gum disease

• Smoking and tobacco use can compromise gum health and increase the risk of gum disease

• Hormonal fluctuations, such as during pregnancy or menopause, can affect gum health

• Some individuals may be more predisposed to gum disease due to genetic factors

• Medical Conditions like diabetes or autoimmune diseases can impact gum health

Home remedies

• Proper oral hygiene, brushing teeth with a soft-bristled toothbrush, flossing daily to remove plaque and debris from between teeth is important

• Gargling with warm salt water can help reduce inflammation and promote healing of the gums. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and rinse your mouth for about 30 seconds

Swishing a tablespoon of coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes can help reduce bacteria and improve gum health

Ensure an adequate intake of vitamin C in your diet through foods like oranges, strawberries, kiwi, and bell peppers, or consider taking a vitamin C supplement after consulting with a healthcare professional

Herbal Remedies like clove oil and chewing a clove or cinnamon can help

Quitting smoking and tobacco can significantly improve gum health and reduce the risk of gum disease progression

Sujok Therapy

For gum problems, we need advance treatments of Sujok Therapy. Still you can apply red color or seeds on highlighted area.

Regular dental checkups can prevent damage and gum problems. If you are experiencing persistent or severe symptoms of weak gums, it's essential to consult with a dentist.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)