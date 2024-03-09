What Causes Edema And How To Treat This Common Ailment

Water retention, also known as edema, occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body's tissues, leading to swelling and puffiness. It can affect any part of the body but is commonly seen in the feet, ankles, legs, and hands.
Symptoms
Swelling and puffiness in the affected areas
Weight fluctuations
Stretched or shiny skin over the swollen area
Reduced flexibility or range of motion in the joints due to swelling
Causes
Excessive salt intake can lead to water retention
Hormonal fluctuations, especially during menstruation or pregnancy, can cause water retention
Sitting or standing for long periods
Some medications, such as steroids, hormone replacement therapy, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
Conditions like heart failure, kidney disease, liver disease, and venous insufficiency can cause edema
Allergic reactions can cause localised swelling due to inflammation
High temperatures can lead to vasodilation and increased fluid retention
Lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor diet can contribute to water retention
Home remedies
Reduce sodium Intake by reducing salt
Limiting salt in your diet can help reduce water retention
Avoid processed foods, canned soups, and salty snacks
Drinking plenty of water can help flush out excess sodium and fluids from your body
Increase potassium intake as it helps regulate fluid balance in the body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, spinach, and sweet potatoes
Elevating your legs above heart level during the day can reduce swelling in the lower extremities
Wearing compression stockings or sleeves can prevent fluid buildup in legs
Regular physical activity improves circulation and reduces fluid retention
Certain herbs like dandelion, parsley, and ginger have diuretic properties that may reduce water retention
Gentle massage of the affected areas can help improve lymphatic drainage and reduce swelling
Sujok Therapy
Apply seeds (red kidney beans are best) or massage gently on highlighted area (see pic).
If you experience severe or persistent water retention, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional.
