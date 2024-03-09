What Causes Edema And How To Treat This Common Ailment

Pic: Freepik

Water retention, also known as edema, occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body's tissues, leading to swelling and puffiness. It can affect any part of the body but is commonly seen in the feet, ankles, legs, and hands.

Symptoms

Swelling and puffiness in the affected areas

Weight fluctuations

Stretched or shiny skin over the swollen area

Reduced flexibility or range of motion in the joints due to swelling

Causes

Excessive salt intake can lead to water retention

Hormonal fluctuations, especially during menstruation or pregnancy, can cause water retention

Sitting or standing for long periods

Some medications, such as steroids, hormone replacement therapy, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Conditions like heart failure, kidney disease, liver disease, and venous insufficiency can cause edema

Allergic reactions can cause localised swelling due to inflammation

High temperatures can lead to vasodilation and increased fluid retention

Lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor diet can contribute to water retention

Home remedies

Reduce sodium Intake by reducing salt

Limiting salt in your diet can help reduce water retention

Avoid processed foods, canned soups, and salty snacks

Drinking plenty of water can help flush out excess sodium and fluids from your body

Increase potassium intake as it helps regulate fluid balance in the body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, spinach, and sweet potatoes

Elevating your legs above heart level during the day can reduce swelling in the lower extremities

Wearing compression stockings or sleeves can prevent fluid buildup in legs

Regular physical activity improves circulation and reduces fluid retention

Certain herbs like dandelion, parsley, and ginger have diuretic properties that may reduce water retention

Gentle massage of the affected areas can help improve lymphatic drainage and reduce swelling

Sujok Therapy

Apply seeds (red kidney beans are best) or massage gently on highlighted area (see pic).

If you experience severe or persistent water retention, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional.

(Rajshree Vora offers her services at her Multi Therapy Weight Loss and Health Centre, Rajshree Yoga, in Dadar, Mumbai. You can read more about it on her website www.rajshreeyoga.com or contact her at rajshreeyoga@gmail.com)