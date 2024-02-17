Cervical Spondylosis: Causes, Symptoms, And Home Remedies

Cervical spondylosis is characterized by the degeneration of the vertebrae, discs, and ligaments in the cervical spine (neck region). This degeneration can lead to a variety of symptoms and discomfort. Cervical spondylosis is more common in older adults.

Symptoms

Persistent pain in the neck that may radiate to the shoulders and arms

Difficulty in moving the neck

Headaches often originating from the neck

Muscle weakness in the arms, hands, or legs

Numbness in the arms or hands

Difficulty in maintaining balance or coordination

Common causes

Degenerative changes, bone spurs, and changes in spinal ligaments contribute to cervical spondylosis

Incorrect posture over prolonged periods can put strain on the neck and contribute to degenerative changes

Previous neck injuries or trauma can accelerate degeneration in the cervical spine

Home remedies:

Neck exercises like gentle stretching and strengthening exercises can help improve flexibility and reduce stiffness in the neck. Consult a physical therapist for guidance on suitable exercises

Hot and cold therapy can help relax tense muscles, while cold packs can reduce inflammation and pain

Maintain good posture while sitting, standing, and sleeping

Regular massages can help alleviate muscle tension and improve circulation in the neck area

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy and Acupuncture helps in pain and other symptoms relief You can take help of Sujok therapist. You can massage or press few minutes and can use stand moxa or apply seeds on highlighted area.

If symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)