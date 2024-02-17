Cervical Spondylosis: Causes, Symptoms, And Home Remedies

Cervical spondylosis is characterized by the degeneration of the vertebrae, discs, and ligaments in the cervical spine (neck region). This degeneration can lead to a variety of symptoms and discomfort. Cervical spondylosis is more common in older adults.
Symptoms
Persistent pain in the neck that may radiate to the shoulders and arms
Difficulty in moving the neck
Headaches often originating from the neck
Muscle weakness in the arms, hands, or legs
Numbness in the arms or hands
Difficulty in maintaining balance or coordination
Common causes
Degenerative changes, bone spurs, and changes in spinal ligaments contribute to cervical spondylosis
Incorrect posture over prolonged periods can put strain on the neck and contribute to degenerative changes
Previous neck injuries or trauma can accelerate degeneration in the cervical spine
Home remedies:
Neck exercises like gentle stretching and strengthening exercises can help improve flexibility and reduce stiffness in the neck. Consult a physical therapist for guidance on suitable exercises
Hot and cold therapy can help relax tense muscles, while cold packs can reduce inflammation and pain
Maintain good posture while sitting, standing, and sleeping
Regular massages can help alleviate muscle tension and improve circulation in the neck area
Sujok Therapy
Sujok Therapy and Acupuncture helps in pain and other symptoms relief You can take help of Sujok therapist. You can massage or press few minutes and can use stand moxa or apply seeds on highlighted area.
If symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.
