Vomiting And Nausea Can Be Lessened With Sujok Therapy; Know How It's Done

Pic: Freepik

Vomiting, also known as emesis, is the forceful expulsion of stomach contents through the mouth. It is a common condition and can be caused by various factors. The symptoms of vomiting include feeling queasy in the stomach, increased production of saliva, sweating may accompany the sensation of nausea, discomfort in the stomach region, loss of energy and fatigue.

Causes

Viral or bacterial infections affecting the digestive system

Motion sickness

Food poisoning

Morning sickness is common during the pregnancy.

Gastroenteritis, Inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

Migraines is a severe headache can trigger vomiting.

Some medications may cause nausea and vomiting as side effects.

Gastric obstruction like blockage in the digestive tract

Anxiety and stress can contribute to vomiting.

Home remedies

Ginger soaked in lemon juice. Ginger has anti-nausea properties. You can chew on ginger, drink ginger tea, or take ginger supplements

Peppermint can help soothe the stomach; drink peppermint tea or oil capsules

Allow your body to rest and recover by getting plenty of sleep

Apply a cold compress to the forehead to ease nausea

Sujok Therapy

Press on the highlighted points (see figure) for 10 to 15 minutes. You can also use a probe to massage the area. If you feel the difference, continue the process for longer time till you feel better.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)